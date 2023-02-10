New invention allows musicians to control expression using their breath and head motions

Users can control elements such as expression, vibrato, growl and more just by using tilts of their head as they blow into the device.

A new invention from Papritech allows musicians to control expression in their music using their breath and the motion of their heads.

The device, called AirMotion, is said to “open up new possibilities for live performances and recording sessions, enabling musicians to create dynamic and expressive musical experiences that were previously impossible”, according to Papritech.

The device is compatible with all MIDI-enabled devices, and rests around your neck with a mouthpiece that sits just before your face. It’s wireless, aside from a USB cable which connects to your instrument, and can be configured via a smartphone app.

It weighs around 100 grams and is made from metal tubing with the dimensions of 20cm H x 18cm W x 20cm L. There is a list of 127 MIDI messages that the user can choose from for each event that the device can be used for such as breathing, or tilting your head up, down, left or right. The MIDI message is then sent to the musical instrument or the DAW from these movements.

Check out the demo below to see it in action:

Papritech is still a relatively new brand – founded in 2021 by a group of musicians, sound designers, engineers and researchers, it aims to “empower the music industry around the world”. AirMotion appears to be its first official product.

AirMotion comes with a carry case and USB wire (1.5m length) included, and is retailing for $122.

Find out more at papritech.com.