BLEASS’s free Monolit plug-in is an easy-to-use monophonic synth for iOS and desktop

BLEASS has announced the release of a free virtual mono synth, Monolit.

Monolit combines the usability of BLEASS Alpha with the “creative expressiveness” of BLEASS Omega, the brand says. BLEASS adds that the plug-in is ideal for a range of sounds and genres, from gritty basses to ethereal melodies and left-field effects.

A key feature of Monolit – and many of BLEASS plug-ins – is its simple, colourful interface design that’s easy to use. Its long-throw faders are also tactile, whether being used on a touch screen or with a mouse.

A new feature on the Monolit synth is a dice button, which, when activated, generates new values for each of the synth’s settings. It’s not totally random however, and the technology is “carefully tuned” to create only usable sounds.

Another feature of Monolit that’s no different to other BLEASS products is its library of factory preset sounds made by BLEASS sound designers.

Other features include the voice section, which offers detuning, vibrato and pitch bend and more. There’s also a modulation section and an arpeggiator mode.

The unison section creates up to seven duplicates of the synth’s voice with detuning applied. When this effect is selected, it creates a thicker, fuller version of the original sound.

There are two oscillators on Monolit: one provides pulse, triangle, sawtooth and noise while the second applies a single, selectable waveform. An FM modulator can be used to affect either one of the oscillators or both simultaneously.

Finally, on the filter/mod tab, there is a filter, an LFO and an envelope editor section.

Monolit, to celebrate World Music Day, is available right now for free either as an app or as a DAW plug-in for both Mac and Windows. Find out more at bleass.com.