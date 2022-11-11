BLEASS releases Megalit, a synthesizer with 135 different wavetables to choose from

This synthesizer is hoped to balance accessibility to new users while also ensuring high sound quality.

BLEASS has released its new synthesizer, Megalit, donning both monophonic and polyphonic operation, and three oscillators with 135 wavetables, providing a lot of variety for users.

The instrument marks the manufacturer’s most adventurous synthesizer to date, balancing accessibility to new users while also ensuring good sound quality with the built-in multi-band upward and downward compressor providing control over the sound’s dynamics.

The key features of the Megalit synthesizer are its monophonic and polyphonic operation, two wavetable oscillators with 135 wavetables, an analogue-style oscillator, a noise generator with a dedicated filter and other modular filters, processors, unison and FM. There is a range of built-in effects (multi-band compressor, delay, reverb), a built-in arpeggiator, extensive preset library, a randomise function that’s tuned so it doesn’t sound too unusual or unlistenable.

Additionally, the synthesizer features intuitive visual feedback, ensuring that users know what the synth is doing and how the synth is working.

While the desktop synthesizer has only been available for a few hours, demos are already circulating around the internet, such as this one from RedSkyLullaby:

The synthesizer is available to download now, with a current introductory price of $49/€49, instead of $99/€99 for the desktop version. Or, if you prefer, it is also available as an IOS App with an intro price of $14.99 instead of $24.99.

In our review, we awarded Megalit a 9/10, saying: “There are similarly powerful and flexible synths out there, for sure, but none that we’ve seen achieves quite the same perfection of balance between capability, sound quality, efficiency and usability that BLEASS has achieved with Megalit.” You can read the full review on MusicTech.com.

In more BLEASS news, the manufacturer has released a whole host of software in the past year, including a compressor, a free virtual mono synth, and an FM synth, so it would be unsurprising if there was another drop before the end of the year. Watch this space!

Find out more about the BLEASS Megalit via BLEASS.com.