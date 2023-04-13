NAMM 2023: Black BT launches the SusEx Pedal – the first wireless combo MIDI pedal

The pedal senses your foot position to automatically switch between a footswitch and continuous control modes

NAMM 2023: Black BT has launched the SusEx Pedal at this year’s NAMM event, which is said to be the first wireless combo MIDI pedal.

The SusEx Pedal can sense your foot position to automatically and seamlessly switch between a footswitch (eg. sustain/note trigger) and continuous control modes (eg. expression/cutoff).

Black BT states that the SusEx Pedal eliminates the need for multiple pedals on stage during live performances and creates a natural way to “play” multiple pedal parameters without stomping switches or moving back and forth between multiple single-parameter pedals.

It works wirelessly via BLE MIDI (Bluetooth Low Energy) and can also be simultaneously used as a wired sustain pedal through a mono quarter inch to work with a second keyboard instrument.

It can connect to any keyboard workstation with USB MIDI via the Black BT HubBLE App (available on iOS/Android) which makes any such setup BLE MIDI enabled with up to two pedal connectivity.

“When we first introduced the pedal at last year’s NAMM, we received great feedback from musicians and producers that led to further refinements like positional memory, when the pedal remembers where you left off the continuous control before you switched to footswitch mode, and the ability to connect directly to non BLE MIDI keyboards,” says Satish Chakravarthy, CEO of Black BT. “The SusEx pedal enables keyboardists, MIDI guitar players as well as beat makers to really express their musicality in an easier, more natural way.”

Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater will demo the pedal at the Black BT booth 11006 at NAMM twice daily – Thursday and Friday at 10:30 AM and 3:30 PM, and also on Saturday at 10:30 AM and 12 PM noon.

The SusEx Pedal will be shipping in the US in mid April. Pre-orders can be placed at BlackBT.com for $149.99.