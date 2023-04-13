NAMM 2023: beyerdynamic reveal reimagined Classic M Series microphones

The updated microphones are set to go on sale from October 2023

NAMM 2023: beyerdynamic has revealed its reimagined version of the Classic M Series microphones, offering the same high quality, but with a fresh new look.

The refreshed microphones will follow a uniform design and product name across the series, in the hope to optimise the way that the microphones have been produced.

From what we can see, the microphones have an identical dark grey matt finish with the simple reimagined beyerdynamic logo at the bottom alongside the model number. The previous look donned a darker finish with the word beyerdynamic looped around the bottom of the microphone.

However, the M Series lineup will remain the same. This includes the M88 dynamic mic, the two ribbon microphones, M160 and M130, a M201 dynamic hyper-cardioid, a true-condenser super-cardioid MC950, and cardioid MC930 and finally an MM1 condenser measurement microphone.

According to the German manufacturer, the microphone series is “getting a design refresh to merge tradition with future” after a rich history of working with musicians from Jimi Hendrix to Dua Lipa.

“For more than 60 years, beyerdynamic’s created masterpieces like the M 160 in Germany,

while musicians, producers, and sound engineers have been doing the same with our products around the world,” said beyerdynamic’s director of production, Thorsten Bender. “Now, our tradition of excellence in sound and build quality will continue to power the next 60 years of pro-audio creation.”

beyerdynamic has stated that starting in October 2023, all beyerdynamic online stores, dealers and retailers will begin to exclusively sell the newly updates M Series mics. However, servicing and support will continue for the existing M Series models.

For more information, head to beyerdynamic.com.