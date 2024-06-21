Behringer to revive Mutronics’ classic Mutator filter unit

The German audio giant is working in collaboration with the original creator to revive the dual analog effects unit.

Behringer loves a bit of nostalgia. In 2022, the German audio company revived the Mu-Tron Bi-Phase dual-phase shifter as the Dual Phase, and it recently announced a replica of the Syncussion SY-1. Now the company is set to release its latest Mutronics clone.

The Behringer Mutator promises to emulate the exact feel of its legendary ’90s counterpart. The quirky dual analog filter, with its built-in modulation, allowed many notable acts to craft weird and wonderful soundscapes – notably Beck, Daft Punk, Radiohead, The Chemical Brothers and even Nine Inch Nails indulged in a bit of Mutator magic.

The original 1996 Mutator effects unit had to cease production due to a key component becoming unavailable. Thankfully, Behringer is committed to making its replica as true to the ’96 model as possible. Each of the Mutator’s dual channels has a voltage-controlled filter, allowing users to churn out those signature vintage synth-like sweeps.

In an announcement on Facebook, the company shares that it has collaborated with the Mutator’s original creator, Nigel Bradbury. “Nigel Bradbury is now actively working with us to not only bring back the Mutator but also to dramatically enhance it with new features,” Behringer writes.

“His expertise and vision are invaluable in ensuring that the new Mutator stays true to its roots while offering modern advancements that meet today’s musical demands.”

We are thrilled to announce the revival of the iconic Mutator, in collaboration with its original creator, Nigel… Posted by Behringer on Thursday, June 20, 2024

In response to fan feedback, there will also be a desktop version of the Mutator to allow rack mounting. “It’s clear that most people prefer a desktop version of the Mutator that can also be rack-mounted,” Behringer writes. “The advantage is that it needs less space, is Eurorack ready, and can be 19” rack-mounted if needed.”

After reviewing the feedback from our recent post, it’s clear that most people prefer a desktop version of the Mutator… Posted by Behringer on Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Bradbury was only paid £50 a week to work on the original unit back in the ’90s. Eventually, he even had to cease work as it was “uneconomic and comfortable” for him to continue. Thankfully, Behringer’s replica creation and commitment to praising Bradbury will shine a spotlight on the engineer’s work.

Behringer is yet to confirm a release date for the new unit, but we’ll endeavour to keep you in the loop as we find out more.