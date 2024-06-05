Behringer revives “hidden techno gem” with the Syncussion SY-1 analogue drum and percussion synth

The original Pearl Syncussion was used by New Order, Soft Cell and later Aphex Twin.

Behringer has unveiled the Syncussion SY-1 – a dual analogue drum and percussion synth for Eurorack, inspired by Pearl’s 1979 Syncussion drum synth. The original was famously used by artists such as Soft Cell, New Order and others.

Pearl’s Syncussion saw a resurgence in the 1990s for use in techno production, and even made its way into the work of Aphex Twin. Behringer’s take on the synth features six oscillator modes and comprehensive MIDI implementation.

The six oscillator modes each offer a different character and timbre. Users can choose from single oscillator, FM, dual oscillator mix, dynamic oscillator mix, FM/noise mix, and pure noise. Each mode can be shaped by adjusting the tune, decay, and filter cutoff controls.

The SY-1 can also be triggered using drum pads, a drum machine – the Behringer RD-8, if you so choose – or any other external triggers. You can also experiment with pitch sweep using speed, range and up/down controls for “dramatic pitch dives and rises”, or use the sample and hold control for random pitch changes with each hit.

Overall, there are 30 controls for all parameters. Take a closer look and check out a demo in the video below:

Among other new launches from Behringer is the 1273 two-channel microphone preamplifier. It has a built in EQ, and was developed with John Price, who previously worked alongside Rupert Neve. The 1273 takes inspiration from Neve’s 1073 which was used across studios during the 1970s and ‘80s. It also shaped the likes of Led Zeppelin’s When the Levee Breaks and The Who’s Who’s Next album.

Pricing and availability for the Syncussion SY-1 is not yet available, but you can view further specifications via Behringer.