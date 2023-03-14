Behringer’s Space FX digital stereo effects module is in production

Ten months after its initial announcement, Behringer’s newest digital stereo effects module, Space FX, is finally in production and is ready to ship from the factory.

The manufacturer made the announcement by their classic mode of communication, a Facebook post, and has shared a video showcasing the 24-bit effects module, which is powered by KLARK TEKNIK.

It has been installed with 32 effect algorithms with up to 3 adjustable parameters. The effects module also offers 15 reverb types, including a variety of rooms, chambers, halls, plates and springs.

There are also eight different delay and modulation effects, including echo, chorus, flanger, phase and tremolo, as well as special effects such as pitch shifter, talkbox, LFO filter and clipper distortion.

It doesn’t stop there, as Space FX has been fitted with a tap button for manual syncing of delays and other time-based effects.

Behringer stresses that even if you are not fully committed to Europrack, the Space FX can be partnered with any of their Eurorack compatible synthesisers when paired with the Behringer EURORACK-104 case and Behringer CP1A Power Supply.

You can hear it in action below:

The final price has not been confirmed, but as for now we can expect it to be around the $50 mark.

For more information about the Space FX 24-bit effects module, head to Behringer.com.