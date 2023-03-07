Behringer confirms RS-9 Eurorack drum sequencer is near production

The brand has been teasing a lot of new gear on social media over the last few days, with more and more models in their final stages

Behringer has confirmed that its RS-9 Eurorack drum sequencer is near production after a successful testing phase.

An RS-9 prototype was originally teased back in April last year after the brand had previously mentioned it in 2020. Behringer is now checking the availability of all components needed so that the model can be moved into production.

The model is not a replica of any classic gear item, but it does pull inspiration from the Roland TR-909 and Behringer RD-9 drum machine, adapted to a Eurorack format for the RS-9.

In a Facebook post, Behringer shared an image of the sequencer and said, “We’ve just finished the testing of the RS-9. It’s a fantastic Eurorack drum sequencer based on the RD-9 and can trigger up to ten instruments. It’s the perfect companion for the Brains with all its percussive instruments.”

We’ve just finished the testing of the RS-9. It’s a fantastic Eurorack drum sequencer based on the RD-9 and can trigger… Posted by Behringer on Monday, March 6, 2023

There’s ten trigger outputs with accompanying Accent outputs, Sync In/Out, MIDI In/Out on a chunky 5-pin DIN and USB, and a single CV input which sits alongside a Reset input, too.

A target price for the model has also been revealed, at $179 USD, which has risen from the originally predicted $149 back in April 2022.

And the RS-9 isn’t the only announcement from Behringer we’ve had over the last few days – the synth-manufacturing giant has revealed several other updates on models such as the EDGE, an MS-1 MKII, the Toro and many more.

You can keep your eye on all the latest gear from the brand at Behringer.com.