Behringer teases BMX prototype, a homage to the Oberheim DMX

Behringer has teased a prototype of its BMX drum machine model, inspired by the classic Oberheim DMX of the 1980s – not by a type of bicycle.

The original Oberheim DMX can be heard on hits such as Blue Monday from New Order and Every Breath You Take by The Police, and was introduced in 1980.

“Today, we fired up the first version of our BMX prototype, a homage to the legendary Oberheim DMX,” Behringer stated on Facebook. “Aside from the original sound samples, the BMX has also a built-in sampler, analogue filters and much more. This is one cool sampling drum machine.”

Behringer appears to have retained the original buttons and fader layout of the DMX, but there appears to be some added editing controls and a larger screen, which could be of an LED/OLED design.

USB, MIDI, Trigger and sync connections are hosted at the rear, as well as individual outs, a summed main out and a sampling input.

The BMX looks to have been originally planned back in 2017, when it was then to be named the OMX. At that time, many Behringer design concepts were leaked in a website glitch, with this model being one of them (according to Sonic State).

Further information on when the BMX will be available is yet to be confirmed, and no target price has been provided. The brand has been continuously revealing new synths that are near completion on social media over the last few weeks, some of which include the Toro, the RS-9, the Solina and a lot more.

