Behringer Brain’s Reloaded update brings five new synth engines

Behringer’s multi-engine oscillator module for Eurorack boasts five new engines.

Behringer has added five new synth engines to Brains, complementing the existing 20 the module launched with in 2021.

The new engines include the BX7 FM synthesizer with 32 classic FM Synth patches, which are exchangeable with native DX7 patches from the Behringer SynthTribe application.

Bassline introduces the iconic TD-3 sound to Eurorack, and includes controls for distortion, resonance, modulation, and decay.

Behringer touts the Wave Generator synth engine for its “gritty sound capable of cutting through in every modular session”, providing controls over waveform types, bit crusher, and sample rate.

The Vox engine is a synthesized vocal morphing sound engine, and features controls for formant shift, resonance, and vowel blends.

Finally, Audio Scope will allow users to route external audio signals into BRAINS’ V/OCT input, turning the OLED Display into an oscilloscope.

BRAINS Reloaded can be downloaded by going the software section of Behringer product page.