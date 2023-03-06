Behringer drops multiple announcements on new gear, including Solina and MS-1 MKII 

The brand has unleashed a hefty amount of new announcements on its social media over the last couple of days

Behringer has dropped multiple announcements on new gear, including updates on synths such as the Solina and MS-1 MK II.

Behringer never seems to have a day off, much to the delight of synth lovers everywhere, as the brand has been continuously unveiling new gear over the last few months including the Toro – its recreation of the Moog Taurus bass synth – as well as its AKS Mini and much, much more.

Over the weekend, Behringer unveiled a healthy amount of new and exciting releases coming our way. Let’s unpack:

Solina String Ensemble

Based on the 1970s ARP, Behringer’s Solina includes a built-in phaser (based on the classic 1970s Small-Stone), External Modulation/Patching connectivity, 5-Pin, and USB MIDI.

On Facebook, Behringer shared photos of its Solina being tested and packaged ready for launch. It said: “It took a long time, [but] we’re finally getting there. Please keep in mind that it’ll take a bit of time to reach your studio, as we’re just shipping from the factory and we have massive back orders.”

MS-1 MKII

An improved version of its MS-1 synthesizer is coming, providing further developed tones to unlock the sounds of Devo, The Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy and more.

“Many of you asked for the MS-1. Here it is, but as [an] improved MKII,” Behringer wrote on social media. “This revised version is based on the original 662 chips for a vastly improved VCF and VCA performance. And then we also added the dual glide function.”

Get a closer look below:

EDGE

Coined as the sidekick to CRAVE, EDGE is a a semi-modular percussion synth that hosts dual VCOs with pulse and triangle waves, oscillator sync, and FM.

It has a dual 8-step sequencer, 15×10 patch matrix, and comprehensive MIDI implementation, and it’s currently in production and ready to ship.

UB-Xa

Behringer is also getting ready for the production of the long awaited UB-Xa. “This amazing synth is not only capable of capturing the legacy sounds of the ‘80s but also [can] deliver modern sounds and timbres,” the brand says.

It’s been described as one of its most complex products the brand has ever designed in its 35 years of history, having been worked on by 15 engineers for over four years. It had eight hardware revisions and countless firmware upgrades, with 20 beta testers on board who all own the original OB-Xa synth.

The UB-Xa is now completed and Behringer says it is “ramping up for production”.

Keep your eye on Behringer’s latest gear at Behringer.com.