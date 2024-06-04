Behringer’s new 1273 mic preamp is “more than just a remake” developed with one of the original engineers from Neve

The 1273 takes inspiration from Neve’s 1073, used in iconic studios such as Abbey Road and Sound City.

Behringer is currently rolling out a bunch of new gear, and among its new releases is the 1273 two-channel microphone preamplifier. The unit has a built in EQ, and was developed with John Price, who previously worked alongside Rupert Neve.

The 1273 takes inspiration from Neve’s 1073 of the 1970s, which became a staple in studios such as Abbey Road, Sound City and Capital Studios. It also influenced iconic tracks like Led Zeppelin’s When the Levee Breaks as well as The Who’s Who’s Next.

Built around a Class A discrete circuit, Behringer says the 1273 ensures the highest signal integrity with minimal coloration. Each input and output stage is equipped with a custom-built Midas transformer for maintaining signal clarity, and there are also gain controls for each channel for a variety of input types such as mic, line, and instrument.

For those switching between different mics, a dynamic to a ribbon for example, a tone switch adjusts the transformer impedance for whatever you have in use. The 1273 also includes an electronically controlled, resistor-stepped rotary gain switch that offers up to 80 dB of gain adjustment.

“Every so often an iconic piece of hardware takes the music industry by storm and transforms into a beloved fixture in studios worldwide. The 1073 was one such piece of gear,” says Behringer.

“A mic preamp with a unique voice and rich sound, it became famous for shaping the sounds of many music generations, from the grit of ‘70s rock and roll, to the polished pop of the ‘80s.”

It adds, “Today, we pay homage to that iconic studio cornerstone… The 1273 is more than just a remake. Developed with one of the original engineers, their valuable knowledge and experience ensures that the 1273 not only remains faithful to the original but is able to meet the demands of modern production.”

The 1273 is priced at $699, and is available for immediate shipping. Find out more and view full specs over at Behringer.