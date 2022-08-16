Beatport DJ’s killer new feature lets four users DJ together remotely in real-time

Long-distance DJing is due a serious upgrade. Beatport DJ has announced a new feature which would allow multiple DJs to collaborate on sets remotely in real-time.

Beatport’s latest technological breakthrough arrives in the form of Party Mode, which lets up to four DJs connect to a shared session, from anywhere in the world.

For years, latency has been a major issue preventing musicians from jamming properly over the Internet. The service claims to be able to circumvent lag and, at the same time, allow up to 1,000 viewers to tune in to the livestream.

To ensure that sessions runs smoothly, a chat feature lets DJs communicate with one another. They can also use the chat to interact with their audiences.

Meanwhile, the list of Beatport tracks being played during the DJs’ performances will be shown in the Discovery module at the bottom of the screen.

Along with the new collaborative Party Mode feature, the browser-based DJ software is also optimised for touchscreen on Microsoft Surface devices. And if Touch Mode isn’t your thing, there are plug-and-play third party DJ controllers that come pre-mapped for the app.

Party Mode has potential to serve as a rehearsal tool for DJs collaborating remotely, or even for online DJ classes.

Beatport DJ first teased Party Mode back in December 2021 with a trailblazing back-to-back set between Loco Dice (who played in Berlin) and Jamie Jones (who played in Miami), with a spectator audience and music at each venue.

Learn more at dj.beatport.com