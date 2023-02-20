Bandcamp app users can now create playlists from purchased music

Music and merchandise store Bandcamp has launched a new Playlist feature on its mobile app that lets users create lists from purchased music.

The feature, yet to be available on desktop, gives Bandcamp users with Fan accounts the option to make playlists from the music in their Collection. Sadly, users are not yet able to make playlists from non-purchased music.

Writing on its FAQ section, Bandcamp lead a recent post with the question “Can I create a playlist?”, responding with: “We’ve been waiting a long time to say this: yes!”.

To use the feature, go to your Collection via the app and click on the ‘Playlists’ tab on the toolbar. Click the ‘+’ icon from here and choose the purchased track or album you want to add.

Once in ‘Edit’ mode, you can reorder songs by dragging the two horizontal lines next to each track, delete tracks using the ‘X’ icon and rename playlists by tapping the playlist name at the top.

This is just one aspect of the many changes to the store that Bandcamp promised after the company was taken over by Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, in April 2022.

At the time, Bandcamp said: “…behind the scenes we’re working with Epic to… push development forward across Bandcamp, from basics like our album pages, mobile apps, merch tools, payment system, and search and discovery features, to newer initiatives like our vinyl pressing and live streaming services.”

In January, Bandcamp kicked off the year by adding a DJ-style tempo slider to its desktop site, that can be activated via a browser extension. This slider lets you hear how a song might sound at a slower or faster tempo before purchasing – no doubt a beneficial add-on for DJs.

Considering that many Bandcamp users have been calling for a feature that lets them have multiple carts at one time, the addition of the Playlist feature could be a step closer to just that. MusicTech is keeping its eyes peeled for a Playlist feature for non-purchased music, which we hope is set to follow soon.

Find out more information about the Playlist feature at Bandcamp.com.