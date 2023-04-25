AVP Synth unveils SD-6, a compact six-channel analogue drum synth

The launch comes just in time for Superbooth 2023

AVP Synth has launched the SD-6 compact drum synthesizer, offering six channels of analogue drum synthesis.

Led by developer Guga Gusein, AVP is known for creating analogue gear from synthesizers to drum machines. This addition offers many of the features that AVP are known for but in a compact design.

Regarding the spec, all six channels are based on drum synthesis, and no samples. Users get a bass drum, snare drum, cymbals, closed hi-hat, open hi-hat, and metal percussion.

In addition to this, each instrument has a small set of parameters tuned for each sound type. Each instrument has a decay control, while some have pitch, filter, and click. There is also a master volume control.

On the back there is MIDI support, individual outputs and trigger inputs, so each channel can be manipulated further. There is also a mix-out that sends all the sounds to one output, and a headphone socket.

According to AVP Synth, it will be available in different colours: grey, green, black, blue, white, and pink.

The manufacturer also says that sound demos will be available shortly.

For more information, head to AVP Synth