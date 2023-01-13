AudioThing and Hainbach’s eerie Wires plugin available for iOS devices

Wires was made “as close as possible to the haunting original” Soviet Wire Recorder of the 1970s

Wires, AudioThing and Hainbach’s 1970s Soviet Wire Recorder effects plugin, is now available on iOS mobile devices.

The audio brand teamed up with composer and YouTuber Hainbach to launch Wires two years ago in November 2020, and it’s now available on Apple’s App Store as a standalone app and AUv3 plugin for iPhones and iPads.

The plugin is an accurately modelled and enhanced 1970s Soviet Wire Recorder made originally for the military and secret service. It makes everything that little bit eerier and is able to make crackling guitar tones and muffled, kooky piano sounds.

Wires’ features remain the same on the new iOS version, which consist of an echo section and emulations of the original speaker and mic, as well as additional hiss and motor noise with a dedicated envelope, and start/stop effects.

Wires also hosts a tube emulation at the output, and its built-in preset random generators can provide ready-to-use atmospheric sounds on demand.

In the description of Hainbach’s YouTube video, he describes Wires as “close as possible to the haunting original”, and says it “shines both in music and post-production”. Check out Hainbach’s video below for demos and a deeper look at its features:

In December 2022, Hainbach launched his latest collaboration with Bram Bos. Fluss – a granular synth and effects processor in app form – was inspired by experimental composer Iannis Xenakis. Hainbach called it a “dream come true” synth for him.

Wires is available now for £10.99 on the App Store. This introductory price ends on 25 January 2023.