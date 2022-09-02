Audio-Technica’s two latest Bluetooth turntables for 2022 are here

Audio-Technica has introduced two new Bluetooth turntables for 2022: the AT-LPW50BTRW belt-driven and AT-LP3XBT automatic.

The turntables are designed to bring portability to two entirely different stylings. The AT-LPW50BTRW combines a AT-VM95E Dual Moving Magnet cartridge with a 0.3 x 0.7 mil elliptical stylus housed in a traditional rosewood veneer with Bluetooth capabilities. Users will also be able to use the turntable with traditional plug and play outputs using a built-in phono preamp and detachable RCA output cable.

The AT-LP3XBT is Audio-Technica’s successor to the AT-LP3 and comes compatible with Qualcomm’s aptX audio codec. The turntable is also equipped with an anti-resonance, die-cast aluminium platter and a felt mat, and utilises damped base construction to reduce low-frequency feedback colouration.

The AT-LP3XBT comes with the AT-VM95C cartridge and an external AC adapter, as well as an RCA output cable for more traditional audio output.

Both turntables are available now at Audio-Technica’s website. The AT-LPW50BTRW retails at £420 / $485, while the AT-LP3XBT retails for £280 / $324.

Audio-Technica previously released a new look for its popular AT-LPW30 turntable for Vinyl Week in April. First released in 2019 as a fully manual belt-driven turntable, the new AT-LPW30BK boasts a high-density wood-based plith on top of a medium-density fiberboard (MDF) to minimise feedback generated from low-frequency acoustics.

The AT-LPW30BK is able to play at a speed of 33-1/3 and 45 RPM. Notably, it also contains a built-in switchable pre-amplifier, meaning it can be plugged to speakers for a more immersive listening experience.