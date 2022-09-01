Quanta 2 granular synth wraps up powerful new features in a user-friendly interface

The latest version of Audio Damage’s granular synth goes heavy on new features and improvements – here’s what’s new in Quanta 2.

Quanta 2 now has two virtual analogue oscillators instead of one, for double the sonics at a time. Audio Damage suggests with these two oscillators, you could “use one for a sub bass, send both to the grain engine, granularize one and leave the other normal” and experiment to your heart’s desire.

The granular synth now gets a suite of effects, including a chorus, stereo dual delay and reverb taken from Audio Damage’s library of studio effects. And for better workflow, there’s a cleaner user interface and a right-click context menu, replacing the original’s mod matrix assignment panel.

There are some notable improvements which would set Quanta 2 up to be a choice pick for creative granulating. Root Note Detection and Assignment means the plugin now automatically attempts to identify the root note of samples, but if you want, you can also set custom set this.

You can also limit the pitches of grains to a particular set of notes, to fit the key of your productions. Further, envelope generators and LFO functionality has been extended, and there are four new macro knobs on the modulation panel, which are global MIDI CC assignable.

Quanta 2 comes with every preset from the original, and that includes all post-release packs. There’s also a brand-new one from Red Means Recording and Red Sky Lullaby included. Users of Quanta 1 will be pleased to know that your custom presets will work just fine in the new version.

Quanta 2 is available for $129. A special $70 upgrade for owners of Quanta 1 is available too with the code “QUANTA2UPGRADE”.

Learn more at audiodamage.com