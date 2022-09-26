Audacity promises “most powerful” free audio editor with 3.2 update, launches audio sharing platform, audio.com

Audacity has launched Audacity 3.2, the latest audio editing software version, making it an “end-to-end production tool”, the developer claims. Alongside this, it has launched a music sharing platform called audio.com.

Improvements in the Audacity software include “long-requested” changes to audio editing, remixing and VST3 effects support as well as general user experience throughout the software. Thanks to these changes, Audacity is, according to the developer, now a fully-fledged audio editing platform suitable for “complex audio productions” and podcast creation.

Effects can now be applied to waveforms in real-time, allowing for precise editing. You can remove or adjust the order of effects in your chain while listening to the audio at the same time.

Newly added non-destructive editing now means users can trim, tweak and arrange clips without permanently affecting the whole audio file. This, combined with real-time and stackable effects, Audacity says, will make it “easier to manage multiple tracks and adapt to the user’s workflow”.

VST3 effects plugins are also now supported on the new version of Audacity, and improvements to the visuals, making them �“sleeker” aims to improve user experience.

The next big change with Audacity 3.2 is the introduction of audio.com, a cloud-based file storing site where audio.com users will be able to export, comment upon, download or simply listen to other people’s music, should they wish to share it. Registration for audio.com is free.

The news of the update comes after 2021, when Audacity – an open-source software – was forced to issue a statement regarding it privacy policy amidst worries of data collection practices. It was also labelled as “spyware” at one point, with personal data being disclosed to “potential buyers”, MusicTech reported

Find out more about Audacity 3.2 and audio.com at audacityteam.org.