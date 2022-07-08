Arturia release new version of their all-in-one software suite: The Sound Explorers Collection Belledone

Building on a series of Arturia’s recent releases, this collection aims to provide users with full music-making experience.

Arturia has released a new version of their all-in-one software suite: The Sound Explorers Collection Belledone.

Uniting all of their acclaimed virtual instruments and effects as well as a curated library of pre-set banks, this collection aims to provide users with a full music making experience.

The collection includes both vintage and modern software instruments, making it Arturia’s biggest software bundle to date, offering an almost unlimited library in most styles.

This release builds on the collection that originally marked Arturia’s 20th Anniversary in 2019; it now features 33 V Collection instruments, the latest version of cutting-edge softsynth Pigments, the 26 plugins included in FX collection 3, and the Exploration Sound Library.

This collection includes the recent FX Collection 3 which boasts 26 effect plug-ins, from vintage emulations to modern manipulators, and V collection 9 which is the latest version of Arturia’s reference instrument suite.

In addition to this, the collection also includes Pigments – a state of the art multi-engine softsynth, an Exploration Sound Library with 50 sound banks and 4000 presents, as well as a hefty 256GB SSD to ensure that there is enough storage to back up music projects and files.

Sound Explorers Collection Belledonne will be available to buy exclusively from dealers worldwide, and exclusively from Sweetwater in the USA, until 27 September.

For more information about the Sound Explorers Collection Belledonne, you can visit Arturia.com.