Arturia’s MiniLab 3 MIDI controller is feature-rich and eco-friendly

MiniLab 3 users will get access to an industry standard DAW and over 500 presets.

Arturia has launched its new MiniLab 3 MIDI controller today (18 October), the latest addition to its Lab series of hardware and software.

The MiniLab 3 sees an expanded range of controls, deeper plugin integration and a generous bundle of creative software. Arturia believes this latest edition to the range is suitable for beginners to pros, for use in both bedrooms and on stages.

It features a premium-feel slim keybed, flexible pads, faders and knobs. There’s a built-in arpeggiator, custom DAW presets and a chord mode to keep things straightforward for the early-stage creator and busy producer alike.

DAW integration is made possible with custom scripts, for compatibility with Ableton Live, FL Studio, Logic, Bitwig, and Reason. Buyers will receive a package of software that includes an industry-standard DAW and over 500 synth and keyboard presets, according to Arturia.

Users can expect to receive:

Analog Lab Intro

Ableton Live Lite

UVI Model D

Native Instruments The Gentleman

Loopcloud sample packs & subscription

Melodics subscription

And for those who are eco-savvy, the MiniLab 3 comes with a five-year warranty and consists of a minimum of 50 per cent recycled plastic. You can even recycle all of its packaging too.

In our review of the MiniLab 2, we said: “If you are just starting out and you only have room for a small keyboard, or need something portable, this is worth a look, but as a main controller in a permanent setup, the prospect of working with such a small controller will probably become tiresome.

“This is a pretty sweet package, which, with the Analog Lab Lite software, is very usable. It’s at a certain price point, so the build quality is not weapons-grade, but it’s solid enough, albeit with a little encoder-pot-wobble. Still, it feels better made than the Mk I, and is going to be a really great purchase for anyone lacking space or wanting to dip their toe in the world of DAWs, plug-ins and a matching hardware keyboard”

The Arturia MiniLab 3 is available now for $109, find out more and get yours at Arturia.com.