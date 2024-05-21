Arturia announces software version of its MiniBrute synthesizer

The brand returns to its soft synth roots with the new MiniBrute V.

Arturia has unveiled the MiniBrute V, a software recreation of its popular MiniBrute analogue synth.

With an expanded polyphony, a built-in FX rack and classic features like the Steiner-Parker filter preserved, the MiniBrute V is said to deliver the “unruly and aggressive character” of the original while enhancing its usability.

Unlike its hardware predecessor, the MiniBrute V is an 8-voice polysynth, with the option to switch to mono mode for classic monophonic sounds.

There are 4 FX slots available, with 17 FX types to further shape and enhance your sound. Users can mix up to 4 different wave shapes and a sub-oscillator for added punch, and with an expertly curated library of over 150 presets (ranging from classic analogue tones to experimental sounds) to choose from, the results are practically limitless.

The software version also boasts a highly intuitive interface that’s inspired by the original MiniBrute “but with a modern twist”, featuring a sleek 3D hardware design in line with Arturia’s ‘Noir’ aesthetic. The envelope speeds switch has been removed, allowing the envelopes to go from their fastest setting (1ms) to their slowest one (25s). There’s also an added dedicated Velocity modulation to both the Amp Envelope and Filter Envelope.

According to Arturia, the differences of response of the original MiniBrute have been modelled inside the dispersion panel under the ‘wave’ parameter. So make sure to play around with the parameter when trying to match your own hardware unit.

In related news, Arturia has released the PolyBrute 12, a polyphonic analogue hardware synth boasting an expanded 12-voice architecture and the inclusion of a FullTouch MPE keyboard.

Learn more at Arturia.