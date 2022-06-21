Arturia’s FX Collection 3 boasts 26 effect plug-ins, from vintage emulations to modern manipulators

The collection now includes 26 effects as well as over 800 presets with lots of options to customise.

Arturia has announced the release of FX Collection 3, a suite of 26 effects aimed at musicians, producers and sound designers.

Coined by the brand as “audio effects you’ll actually use”, the FX Collection 3 offers audio production plug-ins that will help producers “get creative with their mixing”, combining vintage gear emulations with contemporary effects.

The collection includes a wide range of preamps, compressors, delays, modulators and filters, with a combined total of over 800 presets, plus a slew of workflow enhancements for fluid DAW production.

Alongside some returning effects from volume 2, the FX collection 3 includes distortions such as the Dist Tube-Culture, which ignites mixes with a lifelike tube warmth from soft saturation to a fizzing crunch, as well as spatial effects such as Efx Fragments, which provides a grainy stereo ambience, experimental textures which can transform any sound.

In our review of Efx Fragments, we said, “This plug-in is genuinely inspirational. It can be used in an impressive number of ways to enhance and alter sounds to find new creative sounds. The rhythmic and textural sounds that you can create with Efx Fragments are a gateway to an entirely new arsenal of timbres.”

Arturia has introduced oversampling to FX Collection 3 as well as an A/B comparison function. Both Dist Opamp-21 and Dist Tube-Culture feature variable oversampling, letting you choose between two modes prioritizing either supreme audio quality or lower CPU usage. On the other hand, the A/B comparison allows you to quickly compare, copy, or bounce between two configurations of effects, whether it’s an existing pre-set or your own custom settings.

The brand is hosting a livestream on 22 June at 4pm BST to show producers more of the collection. Check it out below.

This announcement follows the release of the ninth edition of Arturia’s V collection, which dons 32 pro-grade instruments in the collection, and are recreations of classic Korg and Ensoniq synths, along with picks from Arturia’s Augmented line.

In celebration of the announcement, Arturia is offering an introductionary offer of €100 off to all users until 7 July 2022. Learn more at arutuia.com.