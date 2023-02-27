Ariana Grande proves that she is a Pro Tools expert in new footage

The pop vocalist shared a video of her comping vocals ahead of her new project with The Weeknd

In a new social media update, pop sensation Ariana Grande has flexed her skills on Pro Tools, and shown that she can navigate the software like an expert ahead of her latest project.

The 7 Rings singer showcased her talents using the software in a new post, shared across her social media channels.

In the video, Grande shared footage of her working on vocals for a newly-released remix of The Weeknd’s 2016 track, Die For You and, as it turns out, she’s got some pretty impressive comping skills at hand.

Shared last Wednesday (22 February), the singer posted the update with the caption confirming her contributions to the new project, which includes her starring in a new verse:

“Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set,” she said, referring to her current role working on the upcoming film adaptation of the Wicked musical. “This certain exception had to be made.”

Although the singer doesn’t explain precisely what she’s doing, it is clear from the footage that it isn’t her first time navigating the Pro Tools interface – comping her vocals at pro speed using a series of keyboard shortcuts.

In fact, The Weeknd has also made reference to the musician’s technological skill before, referring to her as “a beast on Pro Tools” last year.

i’ve seen Ariana work in real time. That woman is a BEAST on pro tools https://t.co/o8S6IUwaDI — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) May 1, 2022

The final result – a remixed version of the 2016 song Die For You, featuring Grande – debuted earlier today (24 February). It was originally released as part of The Weeknd’s third studio album, Starboy, although has had a resurgence of popularity over the past 18 months.

Check out the final product below.