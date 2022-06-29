The Arcade & Reason+ Bundle: Reason Studios and Output Inc. join forces

Music production software purveyors Output Inc. and Reason Studios have teamed up to create an extensive package of instruments, effects and samples.

The Arcade & Reason+ Bundle will include synthesisers, drum machines, plug-in effects and more, combining Output Inc.’s popular Arcade virtual instrument with Reason’s suite of performance plug-ins and instruments.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reason to create our first-ever bundle of this kind, allowing music makers even easier access to the tools they need to get creative in the studio,“ said Gregg Lehrman, CEO at Output Inc.

Described by Output Inc. as “an inspiration machine” and “a new kind of synthesiser”, Arcade is a constantly updated virtual instrument environment featuring drums, bass, leads, vocal samples and more. Arcade 2.0 also features compositional tools for writing melodies and chords, such as ‘note kits’.

Reason+, on the other hand, provides a wide range of instruments, effects and MIDI players to spark creativity and improve the palette of producers of all skill levels.

“Both Reason+ and Arcade have the same goal: helping music producers to focus on their creativity and ideation,” says Niklas Agevik, CEO at Reason Studios. The pairing of Reason’s virtual studio rack of innovative synthesizers, drum machines, players and audio effects with Arcade’s inspiration machine of samples and playable instruments is the complete creative bundle for music producers, and at an unbeatable price too.”

The Reason Rack Plug-in and Arcade support all plug-in formats (VST/AU/AAX) and can be used in any DAW. The bundle includes two annual subscriptions, one to Reason+ and one to Arcade. Until July 14th 2022 users can purchase the first year for $149, after which it will cost $249 per year (a saving of 17% on purchasing both annual subscriptions separately). For more information head to the Reason website. Find out more about Output Arcade here.