MacOS Ventura is here – music producers, don’t rush to upgrade

You could be in a world of pain if you upgrade before your plugins are ready.

A new version of MacOS is here, and with it developers scrambling to get their software up to compatibility – it bears repeating: if you need to continue using your plugins, hold off on that Ventura upgrade for a few more weeks.

Pro Tools Expert has launched a rolling hub to keep track of major software developers and their progress in getting software to support MacOS 13. See the full hub here.

Ableton, Novation and Valhalla DSP are a few brands who say their software is ready for Ventura.

We've updated the Valhalla plugins for macOS Ventura compatibility! https://t.co/dc8Zb3jJWH pic.twitter.com/mnWYSzS0yh — Valhalla DSP (@valhalladsp) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, some brands such as Avid, Cherry Audio, Cubase and iZotope have either achieved partial support for their catalogue – or have yet to make a statement on the Ventura upgrade.

If you plan on working entirely with Apple’s own Garageband and Logic Pro however, you’re in the clear.

Regardless, there’s no cause for alarm: You aren’t missing out on security updates by sticking to Monterey, and most developers should have patched their software by a few weeks.

When Ventura does settle in however, there are a few things producers can look forward to, including the Stage Manager feature, which lets you group and tuck away apps at the side of your desktop for quick access.

Meanwhile, Continuity Camera could be a groundbreaking feature for content creators, as it lets you use your iPhone (XR or later) as a webcam for your Mac computer.