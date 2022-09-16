Apogee launches Boom, its most affordable two-channel audio interface yet

Apogee is looking to make a splash with its most affordably priced two-channel interface to date – here’s what you need to know about Boom.

Apogee is pricing Boom at $299 – which is considerably cheaper than its Duet 3 interface ($649). The new compact purple box comes with hardware DSP to help you get the most out of recordings.

Boom’s hardware specs

Apogee conversion and mic preamps

Up to 24 bit / 192kHz recording

1x ¼” Instrument input

1x Combi mic/line/instrument input

2x ¼” Balanced outputs

1x ¼” Headphone output

Boom’s preamps provide up to 62dB of “clean, noiseless” gain, which is enough to feed power-needy microphones like the Shure SM7B without the help of a cloudlifter. The unit’s AD converters are also from Apogee and are said to offer “pristine” recordings.

Hardware DSP comes via the included Symphony ECS Channel Strip (usually $99) – tuned by Bob Clearmountain – which gives you the reins to a three-band EQ, compression and drive with zero latency.

You’ll also get Ableton Live Lite and Apogee’s Soft Limit plugin for free – and to top it off, a coupon that takes 50 per cent off any Apogee plugin or plugin bundle on its web store.

As well as for music-makers, Boom has some features for content creators. A loopback mode accommodates live streaming on platforms like Twitch; meanwhile the Apogee Control mixer lets you blend incoming signals with in-game audio, Spotify playlists, DAWs and more, all at once.

“Boom is made for passionate creators that pursue their creativity without compromise. Whether you’re a musician, podcaster, or live streamer, Boom will inspire you to take your projects to the next level, with legendary studio-quality sound by Apogee,” writes a press release.

Apogee Boom is available now at $299, learn more about it at apogeedigital.com