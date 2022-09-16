Apogee launches Boom, its most affordable two-channel audio interface yet
The $299 compact interface is aimed at musicians and content creators.
Image: Apogee
Apogee is looking to make a splash with its most affordably priced two-channel interface to date – here’s what you need to know about Boom.
Apogee is pricing Boom at $299 – which is considerably cheaper than its Duet 3 interface ($649). The new compact purple box comes with hardware DSP to help you get the most out of recordings.
- Boom’s hardware specs
- Apogee conversion and mic preamps
- Up to 24 bit / 192kHz recording
- 1x ¼” Instrument input
- 1x Combi mic/line/instrument input
- 2x ¼” Balanced outputs
- 1x ¼” Headphone output
Boom’s preamps provide up to 62dB of “clean, noiseless” gain, which is enough to feed power-needy microphones like the Shure SM7B without the help of a cloudlifter. The unit’s AD converters are also from Apogee and are said to offer “pristine” recordings.
Hardware DSP comes via the included Symphony ECS Channel Strip (usually $99) – tuned by Bob Clearmountain – which gives you the reins to a three-band EQ, compression and drive with zero latency.
You’ll also get Ableton Live Lite and Apogee’s Soft Limit plugin for free – and to top it off, a coupon that takes 50 per cent off any Apogee plugin or plugin bundle on its web store.
As well as for music-makers, Boom has some features for content creators. A loopback mode accommodates live streaming on platforms like Twitch; meanwhile the Apogee Control mixer lets you blend incoming signals with in-game audio, Spotify playlists, DAWs and more, all at once.
“Boom is made for passionate creators that pursue their creativity without compromise. Whether you’re a musician, podcaster, or live streamer, Boom will inspire you to take your projects to the next level, with legendary studio-quality sound by Apogee,” writes a press release.
Apogee Boom is available now at $299, learn more about it at apogeedigital.com
