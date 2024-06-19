Antares’s new Vocal De-Esser utilises AI to remove undesirable sibilance “without compromising vocal characteristics”

It includes two specific Sibilant Controls for managing hard and soft vocal sounds.

Antares, the company behind Auto-Tune, has launched a brand new Vocal De-Esser plugin to remove undesirable “ess” sounds from the voice, for a smoother listening experience.

The tool works with a little assistance from AI, using a custom-trained model that utilises machine learning to detect and control sibilance in the voice. Antares says it will still retain vocal character and tone when doing so.

The Vocal De-Esser features an easy-to-navigate interface, allowing for quick and easy operation. It includes two specific Sibilant Controls for managing S, Sh, Z and T, Ch, K vocal sounds.

There’s also a Solo button for monitoring sibilance alone, a Link button for connecting the two sibilant controls, and an Assist button for activating the AI function. Its Custom AI model has been trained on a real, human voice.

Take a closer look below:

This isn’t the first product of Antares’ to utilise machine learning. Back in March, the brand released its Auto-Tune Vocal Compressor, marking the first time that machine learning technology has been incorporated into a dual-stage vocal compressor plugin.

Antares also unveiled the latest version of its popular autotune software, Auto-Tune Pro 11, last April. Building upon two decades, the latest iteration introduced new tools such as integration with its new Harmony Engine, two new Auto and Graph modes, and MIDI mapping.

Currently, Antares’ Vocal De-Esser is free for Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers at $24.99 per month, or $174.99 per year (equivalent to $14.58 per month if paid annually). You can also purchase the tool with a perpetual licence at $99, and this includes one free month of Auto-Tune Unlimited.

Find out more over at Antares.