Antares’ new Vocal Compressor is the first of its kind to introduce advanced machine-learning technology

New from the creators of Auto-Tune.

Antares Audio Technologies, the brand behind Grammy-winning software, Auto-Tune, has unveiled its latest development, the Auto-Tune Vocal Compressor with machine learning capabilities.

The new software made its debut today (1 March), and is regarded by the brand as being the “ultimate vocal compressor,” ideal for modern vocal production.

Essentially, the new software combines all of the industry’s most popular vocal compressor styles and controls into one complete plugin.

Single- and Dual-Stage modes are offered, plus a range of the most sought-after compression algorithms: FET, Opto A, Opto B, and Modern. FET is in the style of the coveted UA 1176 compressor; Opto A is based on the Teletronix LA-2A compressor; Opto B is based on the Tube-Tech CL 1B; and Modern is a transparent compressor with sidechain capabilities.

According to Antares, the software lets you stack the compressors in a series and recreate the modern vocal sounds found in today’s music.

Most impressive, however, is that the launch marks the first time that machine learning technology has been incorporated into a dual-stage vocal compressor plugin.

Using the technology, the Auto-Tune Vocal Compressor can analyse a track and recommend optimum starting points and compression levels. This feature, combined with the step-by-step tutorials onboard, is designed to help you find the best compression settings effortlessly – making it accessible for both experts and beginners.

Artist presets, which cover a vast range of moods and vocal styles, are included to spark inspiration, while a built-in warm feature quickly adds tube saturation and harmonics to vocals.

“[This is] another essential tool for today’s most successful professionals and tomorrow’s most promising creators,” Antares’ CEO, Steve Berkley, said in a press statement.

“By combining the only dual-stage vocal compressor plugin in the world with the power of advanced machine learning, we’ve created a must-have tool for anyone working with vocals, whether you’re experienced or a beginner.”

The new plugin is available now and free for all pre-existing Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers. A fourteen-day free trial is also available.

Subscriptions to Auto-Tune Unlimited cost $25 per month. Annual payments are offered too for $175 (equivalent to $14.58 per month).

Find out more on Antares’ website.