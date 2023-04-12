NAMM 2023: Amphion announces 3-way active studio monitor, the One25A

NAMM 2023: Finnish loudspeaker manufacturer Amphion has unveiled its first 3-way active studio monitor, the One25A.

The new monitor has been released to celebrate the manufacturer’s 25-year history in advanced acoustic design, building on the 2-way active circuitry of the Amphion Base units.

Key factors of the three-way monitor include a high bandwidth, no higher order or cross-over distortion and a high signal-to-noise ratio.

The compact monitor also utilises a sealed dual cabinet with isolated bass and midrange chambers to minimise acoustic cross-coupling and provide resolution and clarity.

Additionally, the baffle around the midrange chamber is acoustically symmetrical for a smooth frequency curve and precise imaging, and the design also incorporates the fifth generation of Amphion’s proprietary U/D/D (Uniformly Directive Diffusion) into the speaker for improved driver integration and speaker performance.

“Some might be a bit surprised about the introduction of an active Amphion product, but it must be remembered that One25A’s active 3-way high-resolution filter is simply a natural progression from the active 2-way filters that we have utilized in our Base systems since 2015. Our design philosophy has always been results– not technology –oriented. So, we use whatever approach we feel works best for a certain product,” explained Amphion CEO Anssi Hyvönen.

The three-way active studio monitors feature a frequency response of 22-22,000 Hz, and offer a balanced XLR input, one female XLR, and a pin 2-hot.

The One25A is available for pre-order 13 April 2023 for $14,999 per pair. Shipping will begin in August. For more information, you can head to Amphion.fi.