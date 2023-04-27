Amazon accidentally leaks new transparent Beats Studio Buds Plus

The Beats Studio Buds Plus will reportedly go on sale this 18 May.

Amazon appears to have prematurely posted a retail listing for a new pair of Beats Studio Buds Plus earphones.

READ MORE: Scientists may have found the solution to lost hearing

The posting, which was spotted by MacRumors, reveals a pair of Beats earbuds sporting a transparent body, much like the popular Nothing Ear earbuds. The Beats Studio Buds Plus appear to be available in black or white, and feature 36 hours of playtime on a full charge, a step up from the 8 hours the first Beats Studio earbuds offered.

The new earbuds also pack three larger microphones that the listing says will offer better quality for voice calls, as well as spatial audio support for Android and iPhone users. iPhone users will also have access to Hey Siri compatibility, alongside one-touch pairing, automatic device switching, and an invaluable Find My Earbuds feature.

The listing also boasts improved Transparency Mode and active noise cancelling, with four sizes of ear tips available including an XS option.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus will reportedly go on sale this 18 May for $169.95. No further information has been made available at this time, and the listing has been taken down as of the time of writing.