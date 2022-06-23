Akai’s new MPC Key 61 packs 25 plug-in instruments alongside the classic MPC workflow

After months of leaked images and teasing, Akai has finally announced the highly anticipated MPC Key 61, the brand’s latest standalone production synthesizer keyboard.

Touted as “the most advanced and integrated standalone system available for today’s modern music creators”, this latest member of the MPC family builds on recent standalone MPCs, with the addition of a 61-key semi-weighted keybed with velocity and aftertouch.

Featuring 25 plug-in instruments and over 6,000 presets, the MPC Key 61 offers a world of sound engines ranging from deep FM Synthesis with OPx4, to rich and elegant instruments including Stage Piano, Stage EP, Session Strings, and Organ. The unit’s flagship powerhouse synth, Fabric XL, also delivers everything from drone basses to lush and deep atmospheric pads to take your music to another dimension.

With 128 tracks of internal and external MIDI, Keygroup Instruments, clip launching and eight audio tracks, the MPC Key 61 has the power to capture any musical production. The unit’s seven-inch colour touch display also stands up to any tasks like editing notes on the drum grid, triggering Step Sequencer events, writing/editing automation, and more.

Describing the MPC standalone as the world’s first true “sampling production synthesizer”, Akai says the unit delivers the full MPC sampling experience with sampling features from the leading MPC Line, including two built-in microphone preamps with high-end converters, combined with vintage MPC60 and MPC3000 emulation.

The MPC Key 61 also uses the same 16 velocity-sensitive RGB pads that feature on the MPC One. In addition to the iconic MPC pads are the Time Correct, Swing, and Quantize features of MPC that continue to endure as mainstays of modern music production.

With a wide selection of I/O, MPC Key 61 users can connect up to 32 MIDI devices via USB with MIDI Multi, expand their Audio I/O to 32 inputs and outputs using Class Compliant interfaces, or connect their synths using MIDI In/Out/Thru. Two main outputs, two sub outputs and an additional headphone output further allow for expansive connections.

Retailing at £1,699.99/$1899/€1,999.99, the MPC Key 61 will be available globally on Thursday (23 June). MPC Key 61 users will also receive a free update to the MPC 2.11 desktop software.

Learn more at akaipro.com.