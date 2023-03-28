New AI-powered search tool helps creators find music without copyright risks

That Track helps creatives find music with instant copyright clearance to avoid takedowns and strikes on platforms such as YouTube.

A new AI-powered search tool, That Track, helps creatives find music to accompany projects without the risk of copyright strikes on social media platforms.

That Track has 30,000 tracks ready for use in content including videos, films, social posts, and podcasts. It allows users to find the right music through AI search capabilities, traditional search by genre or keyword, or through One-Click Searches and curated playlists.

The AI-powered search engine can be used by providing a YouTube URL, or by choosing a particular style, genre, or theme. ThatTrack will then provide audio-matched results for you to use in your projects that minimise the risk of copy strikes.

One-Click Searches contain music for popular content like reaction videos, unboxing videos, or product reviews, and playlists are sorted by genre, style, theme, trend, season, or event.

Instant copyright clearance on each track works via integration with YouTube’s ContentID system, to avoid takedowns on social platforms. The That Track library has multiple versions of each song that make editing easier including full mixes, instrumental mixes, mixes designed to sit beneath narration, and 60-second, 30-second, and 15-second edits. Many tracks also have stems available at no additional cost once licensed.

The tool offers a per-track Creator Licence priced at $29.95 or a Creator Pro subscription, where prices sit at $3.99 per track. This licence is in perpetuity and single use.

To find out more about That Track, visit ThatTrack.com.