Ableton gives away 90 Max for Live devices

Ableton wants more users to build their own Max for Live devices

Ableton is giving away 90 Max for Live devices, in a bid to encourage live musicians to build their own.

Max for Live was launched in 2009 as an Ableton platform, allowing users to build their own MIDI patches, sequencers, synthesizers and more for live performances. There is also the option to sell your creations to other users.

The giveaway is part of the software company’s new Building Max Devices tutorial series, which gives users the chance to learn more about Max for Live, and how to build their own device.

Within Building Max Devices there are also a series of templates, which can be used if you need some inspiration, or don’t know where to start.

All the free devices are customisable, meaning users can modify their functionality to teach themselves how to create new ones from scratch.

Among the devices are a Filler, a MIDI effect that generates drum patterns; a Snipper, which replays and pitches snippets of recorded audio; Bell Tower, a simple FM poly synth; and Macro Knob, a device that lets you control multiple parameters with one dial.

You can watch one of the tutorials below:

For more information on Max for Live, and to get your hands on the 90 Max for Live devices, you can head to Ableton.com.