“We’re getting closer”: It looks like Nopia is on its way

One of the major new inventions to come out of the music technology world last year was Nopia, a remarkable semi-modular MIDI chord generator that was the brainchild of Argentinian instrument designers Martin Grieco and Rocio Gal.

The prototype was unveiled almost exactly a year ago, featuring a beautiful mint green and white design. It revolves around the concept of tonal harmony, focusing on the relationship between chords, particularly the connection between the tonal centre (the home tone of the key) and the dominant (the fifth note in the key).

Nopia also includes an arpeggiator that creates arpeggiations based on the selected key. Additionally, there is a Synth section with a slider for blending the sounds of two banks. For example, Martin Grieco demonstrated blending a choir and an ’80s-sounding pad using MIDI to play the keys.

The Nopia prototype is complemented by an Ableton rack, which allows for sound customisation. Notably, each section of the hardware emits separate MIDI information, enabling individual tracking of bass, synth, arpeggiator, and keys.

However, new things seem to now be afoot in the world of Nopia. The company shared a video to their YouTube channel where they thank supporters who have backed their product in the last year and go on to hint at what is to come.

“Hopefully one day Nopia will be its own standalone instrument,” the creators say in the video. “Never would I have imagined the winds blowing so strongly when I said that a year ago.

“This wouldn’t be possible without you. Thanks so much for all the amazing support. We’re getting closer.”

What could we be about to find out? Only time will tell…

Visit Nopia.io for more information.