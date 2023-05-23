Moog launches virtual Minimoog Model D to celebrate synth’s 70th anniversary

The experience hosts a virtual Minimoog Model D and even an online jukebox with the most influential Model D songs

Moog is set to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Minimoog Model D with an interactive virtual experience, featuring an online version of the iconic synth for users to create and share their own recordings with.

Moog Music revived the Model D last November, which the brand describes as “the most famous synthesizer of all time”. The re-released model hosted an identical sound engine and signal path to the original model, but also included functional modifications such as an analogue LFO with triangle and square waveshapes, MIDI integration, and improved pitch wheel calibration.

Now, Moog will host a celebratory virtual experience that celebrates the 70th anniversary of the iconic instrument on the eve of Bob Moog’s birthday.

There will be a virtual online Minimoog Model D which you can create and share your own recordings with, an online jukebox with a collection of 45 of the most influential ‘Model D’ songs, a ‘theatre’ with Model D history and many other features.

As well as this new virtual experience, Moog Music is running a raffle for serial #1 of this latest edition of the instrument. All proceeds from the Raffle will benefit the Bob Moog Foundation and its mission to “inspire people of all ages through the intersection of science, music, technology, and innovation.” You can enter for your chance to win here.

The online experience comes as a result of a collaboration with Moog and New York-based design firm Pentagram, which has drawn inspirations drawn from ‘90s video games and websites to bring it to life.

“Working on this web project for the past two years has been an incredible journey, as Moog has always been my top fascination. Their synthesizers’ special sound and beautiful design hold a special place in my heart,” says Yuri Suzuki of Pentagram.

“I still vividly remember our first discussion years ago where we envisioned a web experience that celebrates the Minimoog Model D. Our goal was to craft a tightly interactive and fun experience that would capture the essence of Dr. Bob Moog and his team’s groundbreaking innovation.”

The virtual online instrument will go live at 10am Eastern Time on Tuesday 23 May. Find out more here.