100 gecs on their live show setup: “Any amount of ‘hard to fuck up’ [gear] that we can get, we’ll take it”

100 gecs have revealed their “stripped-back” live show setup, which shows that the simpler, the better.

In an interview with MusicTech, Dylan Brady and Laura Les, AKA 100 gecs, share just how simple their live show setup really is.

“We had a Behringer X32 32-channel mixer with two mics sending instrumental and vocals to the front.” Les reveals that the pair do all the processing on their laptop; “we have a MacBook Air that’s running a Logic Pro session with all of our plugins on it”.

Because they have everything time-synced, they can make the most of MIDI. “I can sing any note for some of the songs, like mememe and 757, it’ll do the whole thing and sound super crazy.”

However, the real pull for on-stage gear, according to the duo, are instruments that have a tendency to not go wrong:

“We love the drawn-in MIDI vibes for a live show; it’s hard to fuck that one up,” Les jokes. “Any amount of ‘hard to fuck up’ that we can get, we’ll take it”.

Later in the interview, Brady and Les also share their experience of working with Skrillex, coined as one of the pair’s “biggest production influences”, on the album.

According to the hyperpop duo, Skrillex heard a demo of Torture Me (from last December’s three-track EP Snake Eyes) and immediately wanted to get involved.

However, when they started collaborating, they were shocked about how simple his setup was:

“He has all this gear and all these synths, but then just uses his laptop, no monitor, no mouse, nothing,” Brady says, having been stunned by his workflow. “I never saw him play the synths once and he’s just making the best shit I’ve ever heard. All you need is a laptop,” he concludes.

Maybe this is where the inspiration for their own live setup came from…

100 gecs second studio album, 10,000 gecs is out now via Atlantic Records.