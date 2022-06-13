Female producers and engineers shine at the MPG awards 2022
The event was held at London’s Tower Hill Hotel and hosted by BBC Radio’s Abbie McCarthy.
The Music Producers Guild has announced its complete list of winners for the 2022 Music Producers Guild awards. The event, held at London’s Tower Hill Hotel, is now in its 14th year and has come to represent a key date in the production calendar with its recognition of music production’s most eminent talents. Hosted by tastemaking BBC broadcaster Abbie McCarthy, the MPG awards welcomed a feast of production talent from across the UK and beyond.
This year’s UK Producer Of The Year award was won by Marta Salogni, who was previously recognised by the MPG in 2018 when she won Breakthrough Engineer of The Year, and again in 2020 when she won Breakthrough Producer of The Year. Salogni has risen to prominence working with the likes of Björk, Animal Collective, Anna Meredith and Bon Iver.
The Mix Engineer of the Year award went to Manon Grandjean, who has this year completed work with artists such as Noa, AJ Tracy & Lxandra. Grandjean is also a previous MPG award winner, having won the Breakthrough Engineer of The Year award in 2017 and Engineer of the Year in 2018.
It was also a successful year for Fiona Cruickshank, who won both the Breakthrough Producer Of The Year and Recording Engineer Of The Year awards. The recipient of the MPG Outstanding Contribution To UK Music award, presented by PPL, was the lauded singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Joan Armatrading.
There were two new categories on the programme this year: Vocal Producer of the Year, which went to Lorna Blackwood for her work with Dua Lipa, & Calum Scott, and the Rising Star Award, which replaces the Breakthrough Engineer category to include early-career recording, mix and mastering engineers. This, the MPG says, is “in an effort to highlight more of the new talent rising up through the industry.”
The inaugural Rising Star Award went to Matt Taylor, who said of his achievement: “This month marks exactly 10 years since I left the care system, so to be recognised in this way by my industry is surreal, and an honour. This is a brutal industry for a careleaver, where having no family or financial support makes it nearly impossible. I hope that my success will now begin to shift the tides so more people like me can survive and thrive in recording. I may be the first careleaver to win an MPG Award, but I’m gonna make sure I’m not the last!”
See the complete list of winners below:
Producer of the Year, sponsored by Flare Audio
Marta Salogni
Writer-Producer of the Year, sponsored by Session
Inflo
Breakthrough Producer of the Year, sponsored by Sonnox
Fiona Cruickshank
Self-Producing Artist, sponsored by Shure
Lau.ra
Recording Engineer of the Year, sponsored by AMS Neve
Fiona Cruickshank
Rising Star, sponsored by JUCE
Matt Taylor
Mix Engineer of the Year, sponsored by Miloco
Manon Grandjean
Mastering Engineer of the Year, sponsored by Solid State Logic
Kevin Tuffy
Vocal Producer of the Year, sponsored by Synchro Arts
Lorna Blackwood
Unsung Hero, sponsored by Musicians’ Union
Tom Gray
Studio of the Year, sponsored by Dolby
Abbey Road Studios
Original Score Recording of the Year
Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
Composed & Produced by Clark (aka Chris Clark), Engineered and Mixed by Tom Bailey
Album of the Year, sponsored by Avid
Little Simz: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Produced by Inflo (1-19), Co-produced with Miles James (track 10), Co-produced with Jakwob (track 12), Engineered by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft, Mixed by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft
The MPG 2022 Awards categories in the gift of the MPG are:
The MPG Inspiration Award, sponsored by Audio Note, was awarded to Linda Perry
PPL Present The MPG Award For Outstanding Contribution To UK Music, sponsored by PPL and awarded to Joan Armatrading.
Learn more at mpg.org.uk.