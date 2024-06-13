Redline Chicago is hosting a DJ rave on a moving CTA train this weekend

You might have attended raves before, but have you ever partied on a moving train?

This coming Saturday (15 June), Chicago event brand Redline is turning the city’s redline train route into a mobile rave. From 7pm to 11pm, your otherwise routine CTA commute will be electrified with pulsating beats and a whole lot of groove.

The Redline Express will be a unique train rave featuring DJ sets from 11 different acts, including Sock & Buskin, Ron Carroll, Dani Deahl, Kula and more.

Sock & Buskin, known for their impromptu “walk-up” DJ performances across Chicago, will bring their act to CTA commuters by loading their gear onto the train at the Kimball station.

The event is powered by 10 SOUNDBOKS speakers and promises an immersive auditory experience as the train travels towards the Loop, making a stop at the Washington and Wells station. The train will circle the Loop a couple times, giving passengers the opportunity to hop off and on for breaks, before heading back to Kimball.

The Redline Express will occupy six CTA cars, offering attendees the chance to dance their way through Chicago’s iconic train system. The rave is split into two segments, with the first departure from Kimball at 7pm and the second at 9:20pm.

Tickets to the event are priced at $75 per person and grant access to the entire journey. Attendees can check in and board the trains 40 minutes before departure.

Sponsored by Red Bull and SKAA, the rave aims to create a one-of-a-kind experience reflective of Chicago’s rich and global music scene.

In related news, deadmau5 recently commented on the commercialisation of rave culture, saying: “I hear kids saying, ‘Hey, going to the rave, bought my ticket on Ticketmaster, and it’s in Vegas, it’s sponsored by Live Nation and Coca-Cola’ … you know what I mean?”

“My favourite acronym for EDM is event-driven marketing. That’s so funny, I know, because it’s what it is really – that doesn’t take away from anyone wanting to go out and have a good time.”