Skrillex and Fred again’s huge surprise Civic Center rave looked insane – take a look the highlights here

Tickets were announced just last week but sold out entirely in one hour.

Skrillex and Fred again.. hosted a rave of epic proportions at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza on Saturday with 25,000 people in attendance.

Tickets were announced just a week ago, and they sold out within an hour. Though the event’s last minute nature had some fans sceptical on just how smooth things would run, praise for the colossal rave has been shared widely online. They even managed to finish just on time for their curfew of 10pm.

As SFGATE reports, a massive stage was erected in front of City Hall, and neighbouring streets were closed. Skrillex, who was raised in the city, spoke of his upbringing with the crowd, and reflected on how he would walk through this very place as a child.

The pair also shared thanks to “Martha at the mayor’s office”, Fred Again’s aunt – who was in attendance – and to the crowd throughout. The event lasted for three hours and included tracks Rumble, Turn On the Lights, RATATA, and a whole lot more.

Anderson .Paak also joined the EDM giants for a performance of his new track with Fred, places to be, which also features CHIKA and landed back on Friday 31st May. Check out his guest performance, and other social media posts on the event below:

SKRILLEX & FRED AGAIN DROPPING THIS INSANE RUMBLE FLIP AT SF CIVIC CENTER HOLY MOLY @skrillex @fredagainagain1 pic.twitter.com/Woyc2Zc8Vl — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) June 2, 2024

