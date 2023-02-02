Registration is now open for the Audio Engineering Society 2023 convention

Attendees can learn from some of the best in the industry, including Neural DSP CEO Douglas Castro

Registration is officially open for the Audio Engineering Society (AES) Convention, which is set to take place at Aalto University, Espoo, Helsinki, Finland from 13 – 15 May this year.

The convention celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and will gather top names and technologies from around the world for three days of presentations and events which aim to strengthen the audio knowledge and presence in the industry of those attending, according to The AES.

This year, the AES Europe 2023 Convention organising committee includes Convention Chair Ville Pulkki; Papers Co-Chairs Nils Peters and Sebastian Schlecht; and Workshops Chair Aki Mäkivirta.

Preliminary programme details include Keynote speaker Douglas Castro, CEO and Founder of Neural DSP Technologies, known for its digital effects and associated hardware “to emulate real guitar and bass amplifiers using the latest signal processing and artificial intelligence technologies”.

Castro also founded Darkglass Electronics (acquired by Korg in 2022), which specialises in distortion pedals, amplifiers and cabinets designed for heavy rock bassists. Two social events are also lined up for the convention – an Archipelago Sightseeing Cruise and buffet on Saturday 13 May (additional registration required), and an AES Student Party the following day.

Early Bird registration pricing, with a discount for AES Members, is now available online. Alongside this, there is also a call for submissions for those looking to submit papers, workshops and tutorials to be featured at the event.

Find out more and register at AESEurope.com.