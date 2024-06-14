Redline rave train event in Chicago has been cancelled last minute, organisers announce

The Redline Express event in Chicago set for tomorrow (15 June) has been cancelled, Redline has announced.

In a statement on Instagram, the events company explains that the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) cancelled the ‘rave train’ event, “despite months of planning and coordination.”

It continues, “Since November 2023, we have worked closely with CTA management to bring this unique experience to Chicago. The CTA was fully briefed on our plans, including ticket sales, sound logistics, and security (January 2024), event sponsorships, dates, and security deposits (March 2024), final details, sponsorships, and logistics (April 2024).

“In May 2024, CTA personnel invited us to conduct a venue walkthrough, negotiated and drafted a written contract and all final payment info was submitted. At no point did the CTA express any actual concerns with our event.”

Redline makes the point that the CTA has hosted similar events previously, including one a “multi-train charter event” in 2001, and describes the cancellation as both shocking and disappointing.

“To our ticket holders and supporters,” it adds, “We hear you and we share your frustration. We are exploring all options to address this situation. We are committed to bringing you the innovative experiences we promised, and are working to secure an alternate venue for June 15th.

“Chicago is a city that embraces creativity and community. While the CTA may have tried to ‘put the brakes’ on the Redline Express, they will never stop our determination to bring unforgettable experiences to our city. We’re shifting gears and charting a new course.”

It finishes, “Our message remains the same: All aboard – the Redline spirit will keep moving forward, with or without the CTA. We appreciate your support and will share more updates soon. Stay tuned – because we’re full steam ahead.”

The event was set to take over a six-car Brown Line train from 7pm to 11pm. DJ duo Sock & Buskin were going to play a set in collaboration with battery-powered sound system company SOUNBOKS.