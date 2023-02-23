Music Producers Guild announces shortlist for 2023 awards

The Music Producers Guild has unveiled the shortlist for its range of 14 award categories, to celebrate the best of music production for 2023.

This year marks 15 years of The MPG awards, and the final ceremony is due to take place in London this April.

The MPG Awards are running in partnership with Dolby this year, and Dave Emery, David Wrench and Emre Ramazanoglu are all in the running to receive the Dolby Atmos Mix Of The Year award, which is a new award introduced to “reflect the ever-evolving industry and recognise Dolby Atmos as a new standard for generating creative, engaging and truly immersive audio”.

The Producer Of The Year category is being contested by INFLO, Grammy and BRIT award winner Kid Harpoon and Marta Salogni. In the category for the Rising Star award is Francine Perry, Joseph Rodgers and Will Purton, which was introduced last year and replaces the breakthrough engineer category to include early-career recording, mix and mastering engineers.

Matt Taylor, Executive Director of the MPG, said in a statement: “We’re proud to have reached our 15th year at the MPG Awards, and although our industry has changed over that time, we have strived to reflect and celebrate each evolution while focusing on the quality of the work presented, building a more diverse music production community. We’re thrilled to see such a breadth of talent and diversity across all categories as we reach this milestone.”

Producer, songwriter and musician, Fraser T Smith has been announced as winner of the PPL Present Outstanding Contribution to UK Music Award ahead of the ceremony.

Find out more at mpg.org.uk.