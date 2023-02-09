Halina Rice to perform in the Metaverse at virtual venue The Blueprint tonight – watch for free

The live performance will feature spatial audio via a binaural mix using L-ISA Studio by L-Acoustics.

Electronic musician and AV producer Halina Rice is set to make her debut live performance in the Metaverse tonight (9 February).

The event will be held in partnership with Bristol and UK-based Condense, which is reportedly the first company in the world to stream live events into the Metaverse, and L-Acoustics, creator of L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

Rice will appear as a 3D hologram visible in 360° and will play in spatial audio in a virtual venue, The Blueprint. The performance will kick off at 8pm GMT (UK)/ 2pm EST (US).

Rice has released two studio LP’s, 2017’s Redux and 2022’s Elision. In 2020, she launched the NEW WORLDS project where she creates immersive AV environments for her listeners.

The event is free to join and accessible from anywhere in the world. When entering the virtual venue, users will also be given the opportunity to choose or customise their own avatar.

The number of artists embracing the use of AI and integrating their music into the Metaverse has soared exponentially in recent months – even the BRIT Awards are hosting a VIP Party via Roblox where virtual artist meet-and-greets and other activities for fans are taking place, before culminating with a virtual concert from PinkPantheress this Friday (10 February).

To register for free to watch Halina Rice live from the Metaverse, go to condense.live.