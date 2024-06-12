Glastonbury and Spotify team up to launch an official Glastonbury festival app

If you’re at Glastonbury this year or watching at home with the BBC, you can curate your experience with the Spotify-integrated Glastonbury 2024 app.

The festival and the streaming platform are joining forces this year for Vodafone’s official Glastonbury app, available on iOS and Android. The app aims to make planning the festival experience easier, with all the crucial info about artists, stages, and set times, so fans can create their own personal festival calendar.

And, with Spotify integration, the app will recommend artists to check out based on their listening habits.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says, “It’s great to launch this integration with Spotify to help festival-goers discover artists playing this year. There are so many amazing acts on the line-up and we’re really happy that the app will now help guide people towards the ones they’ll love.”

Meanwhile, Spotify vice-president of global marketing and partnerships Marc Hazan explains, “Spotify reflects and celebrates music culture so this partnership with Glastonbury is the perfect fit. We want to forge deeper connections between artists and fans, and what better way to do that than by teaming up with the world’s greatest music festival?

“The integration with Vodafone’s official Glastonbury app combines Spotify’s hugely popular personalisation and discovery tools so that users can really elevate their Glastonbury experience to a new level.”

Can’t wait for the festival? Head to Spotify for the official Glastonbury 2024 playlist, one part of the platform’s Glastonbury 2024 hub.

Glastonbury takes place on 26-30 June with Coldplay, Dua Lipa, and SZA headlining, while Shania Twain takes the legend’s slot. Among the other artists are Little Simz, Jungle, Jamie xx, Justice, and LCD Soundsystem.

Tickets for this year’s festival sold out in under an hour. After going on sale at 9am on 19 November, all tickets were bought by 10.