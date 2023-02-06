A Geddy Lee-signed Minimoog is being raffled off for charity – here’s how you can enter

All proceeds raised will benefit elementary school students and help fund the brand’s own Moogseum

A one-of-a-kind Minimoog Model D, hand-signed by Rush’s Geddy Lee is set to be given away in a new raffle, with proceeds going to charity.

The charity event was launched today (6 February) by The Bob Moog Foundation, and is designed to raise funds for good causes.

The item up for grabs is a unique, vintage Minimoog Model D, which has some pretty desirable enhancements and comes personally signed by prog icon, Geddy Lee.

These modifications include the Opto-Key upgrade. Designed by Kevin Lightner, the enhancement replaces the mechanical contacts with infrared light sensors – meaning it eliminates contact cleaning or wear.

Additionally, the synth has been carefully adjusted to include both MIDI In and MIDI Out jacks. This, the brand assures us, was done in a “very discreet manner” to prevent holes in the chassis.

The unit has an estimated value of $10,000. However, given its rarity and signature from the Rush bassist, this price is expected to rapidly increase in value.

Raffle tickets are available internationally and various deals are offered, allowing you to increase your chances of winning, without breaking the bank. For instance, a single entry is $25, however, deals include five for $100, twelve for $200, or thirty-five for $500.

Profits will benefit the Foundation’s hallmark educational project, Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool, a project which has inspired over 25,000 elementary students. Funds raised will also support the brand’s own Moogseum, which opened back in 2019.

“Bob Moog’s legacy stands out as a pioneer, an inventor, and a stylist. He helped initiate styles of music that wouldn’t have otherwise been possible without his contribution,” Geddy Lee said, discussing the charity event. “The Minimoog sets itself apart because it has a fat, identifiable tone. I really like that.”

The Rush bassist has prominently used the Minimoog in some of the band’s most famous hits, including Tom Sawyer, Countdown and Xanadu.

The raffle is set to close on 27 February, however, this may be adjusted if all 10,000 tickets are sold before this date.

Find out more about the Minimoog and purchase raffle tickets on the Foundation’s website.