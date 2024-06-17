logo
Fred again’s sold-out show at the LA Memorial Coliseum met with mixed reviews from attendees

Fans have criticised the organisation of the event and the behaviour of the crowd.

 
Fred again captured smiling widely on stage

Image: Kieran Frost / Getty

Fred again.. played a sold-out show at the LA Memorial Coliseum on 14 June, and fans who attended the gig have shared mixed reactions online.

The gig at the 77,500-capacity venue marked his first-ever stadium show, which he previously said both he and his team had been “working on for months”. Some fans online have since criticised “bad organisation” and the absence of an opening act among other issues.

The show followed his hugely successful rave hosted alongside Skrillex at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza, which was met with much praise from fans and locals. Although Fred has received positive reactions for his talent, people are mostly unhappy with how the event was conducted.

Some posts in the r/avesLA subreddit have expressed frustration: “Don’t get me wrong, Fred put on a good show and is so talented and I appreciated his use of multiple stages around the coliseum.. but my god the event a shit show,” writes one user.

“I was on the floor and it was nearly impossible to exit up the stairs and back to use the bathroom. There were hoards of people crowding the aisles to the point where it was a fire/safety hazard. I was shocked that there were no security guards to ensure a clear path on the aisles.

“On top of all that, Fred comes on over an hour late?! Starts the show at 9:35pm instead of 8:30pm… And this last part is no fault of the event organisers or Fred but the crowd was absolutely horrible. I mean a whole group of people literally jumped on the side platform and started dancing to the point where Fred had to stop the show until security escorted them off.”

Fred Again show was horribly organized
byu/pbandnyan inavesLA

On the other hand, some fans have said the show was “amazing”, and Fred himself has since shared his gratitude. Check out more varying reactions below:

Been a Fred again fan since 2020 and his coliseum fan was the 4th and last time I see him
byu/Late-Nail-8714 inavesLA

Find out where you can catch Fred again.. live next.

