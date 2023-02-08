Four Tet’s one-day festival in Finsbury Park is returning this summer

The event marks the only extended set the DJ will play in the UK this year

Following the success of last year’s event, Grammy-nominated musician Four Tet and promoter Krankbrother has revealed the second edition of his one-day festival, scheduled for this summer.

The performance will mark round two of the event, which made its debut last year. Supporting acts have not yet been announced.

Four Tet, whose real name is Kieran Hebden, revealed the news on his Instagram page yesterday (7 February). Check out the post below.

As seen with last year’s instalment, the upcoming event will be presented by Krankbrother and located in London’s Finsbury Park.

Just one day long, the set takes place on 12 August and will be the musician’s only extended performance in the UK this year. He is set to play for five hours.

A second stage will also feature at the event, hosted by Eat Your Own Ears. Here, several artists and DJs will attend as support acts. Further details will be announced shortly.

Presale tickets are available on Thursday, 23 February, at 11 am. General sale will initiate the following day, also at 11 am.

Last year, Hebden launched the all-day festival, and was supported by artists including Josey Rebelle, Anish Kumar and Hagop Tchapian.

Additionally, some of the proceeds went to local environmental charities. In keeping with the theme of sustainability, there was a strict ban on single-use plastic and a restricted number of on-site deliveries.

Details on this year’s event remain slim. However, more information is expected in the coming weeks, likely shared on Four Tet’s Instagram.