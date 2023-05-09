Folamour says he “regrets” his “defining” Boiler Room ABBA moment

French electronic music artist Folamour has recently revealed why he regrets playing Gimme, Gimme, Gimme (A Man After Midnight) by ABBA during his Boiler Room DJ set in 2019.

The iconic, delightful moment shows the artist mixing in the classic song, resulting in the crowd around him going into a frenzy. It has since marked itself as one of the best moments in Boiler Room’s history. Watch it in all its glory below:

However, Folamour – real name Bruno Boumendil – recently told MusicTech that by playing the track and getting such a huge reaction worldwide, many fans now see this as Folamour’s defining moment in his career.

He says how while this was a historic moment of energy in the Boiler Room tent, he doesn’t want this to define him and that “we have moments like this every weekend” when playing his own music.

“Sometimes I’m just sad that I know some people in the world think that it was just this moment,” he says. “I just regret that, because people who come to my shows know that we have moments like this every weekend. So I sometimes just regret that people think that they require a famous anthem to make people go crazy like this because it’s not the truth. People can go crazy on so many things.

“For instance, in the album, Poundland Anthem – every time I play Poundland Anthem, people are going absolutely insane on that track. So, yeah, I just regret that this moment was defining, in a way of like, ‘Folamour can bring this energy when he’s playing that kind of song’. But the truth is, I do it with many songs.”

Also in the interview, Folamour, who’s new album Manifesto will be released on 26 May, talks about developing his skills as an artist and feeling inspired by nature.

Read the full interview with Folamour via musictech.com.